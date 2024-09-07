網站作品
客戶評價
Nice 👍 網頁設計獨特，服務快速且會提供給您意見參考。是一個很好長期配合的商家。 (Translated by Google) Nice 👍 The web design is unique, the service is fast and you will be provided with feedback. He is a very good businessman to cooperate with for a long time.
設計首選 (Translated by Google) Design first choice
服務很好👍🏻老闆很專業又細心 讚讚推推 (Translated by Google) The service is very good👍🏻The boss is very professional and attentive Like, Like, Tweet
溝通和配合度非常好的工程師👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 認真負責，效率極高 重點是價格非常實在，非常推薦在～ (Translated by Google) Engineer with very good communication and cooperation👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Serious and responsible, extremely efficient The key point is that the price is very reasonable, highly recommended~
服務好到沒話說；會依照你的需求推薦適合的方案、也透過詢問與互動中得到解答，對於新手來說、參考了很多方案的人、可以推薦試著嘗試聯絡看看，理解之後再看是不是自己的需求再決定，很沒有壓力的過程，反而得到很多協助。 (Translated by Google) The service is so good that I can’t say enough; they will recommend suitable solutions according to your needs and get answers through inquiries and interactions. For novices and people who have consulted many solutions, you can recommend trying to contact them and try again after understanding. You decide based on your own needs. It's a stress-free process and you get a lot of help.
服務超好，還解決掉我煩惱了兩個月的網站問題，真的太感謝了。 (Translated by Google) The service is great, and they also solved the website problem that I had been worrying about for two months. Thank you very much.
網站架設專業又有耐心，用心花時間了解客戶需求，有任何問題快速解決並找到解決方案，推薦給大家～ (Translated by Google) The website is set up professionally and patiently. He takes the time to understand the customer's needs. If he has any problems, he can quickly solve them and find a solution. I recommend him to everyone ~
有夠讚！ (Translated by Google) So good!
網站架設、網頁設計首選WuMetax！！ 設計師用心、負責、效率極高。 價格實在，真的很棒～～ (Translated by Google) WuMetax is the first choice for website construction and web design! ! The designers are attentive, responsible and extremely efficient. The price is reasonable, it’s really great~~
服務非常好 價格很親民 (Translated by Google) The service is very good and the price is very affordable
老闆技術卓越 有朋友要製作網頁一定會推薦 (Translated by Google) The boss has excellent technical skills. If my friends want to create a web page, I will definitely recommend him.
服務很好,即時回應速度快 (Translated by Google) Very good service, quick response
既有耐心又專業的幫忙解決問題～真的非常推薦～！之後如果有需要一定會回訪 (Translated by Google) He is patient and professional in helping to solve the problem. I highly recommend him! I will definitely visit you later if necessary.
設計師很用心，製造網站時都會ㄧ直溝通，修改到自己要的風格，售後服務也很貼心，大推喔！ (Translated by Google) The designer is very attentive. He communicates directly when creating the website and modifies it to the style he wants. The after-sales service is also very considerate. Highly recommend!
很專業且很有耐心的聽客戶有什麼需求並一一解決👍👍👍 (Translated by Google) Very professional and patient, listening to customers’ needs and solving them one by one👍👍👍
設計很有耐心不太了解的東西都會一一解答並解決問題，強烈推薦～ (Translated by Google) The design is very patient and will answer and solve problems one by one even if I don’t understand anything. Highly recommended~
安裝辦公室主機、NAS推薦找服務好、有耐心的Wu先生! (Translated by Google) When installing office hosts and NAS, we recommend Mr. Wu, who has good service and is patient!
PRO只有這字能代表了 (Translated by Google) PRO is the only word that can represent it.
老闆很年輕且很專業，服務費收得很合理也不會亂開價，網站被整理的非常之好，我非常的滿意，有任何問題老闆售後服務也是不中斷。 (Translated by Google) The boss is very young and professional. The service fee is very reasonable and he does not charge random prices. The website is organized very well. I am very satisfied. If there are any problems, the boss’s after-sales service will not be interrupted.
服務到位而且超有耐心100分😆重點是價格合理！ (Translated by Google) The service is in place and super patient. 😆The most important thing is that the price is reasonable!