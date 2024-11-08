FLY EAGLE
Falconcycle Tech. Co., Ltd. has devoted to offer bicycle components
and also engaged in import and export trade servicesfor several decades.
The spirit of logo “FLY EAGLE” is
:To see further, to fly higher and to be wiser.
Thanks for all the support from our friends
and customers worldwide to let us be able to reach this level.
